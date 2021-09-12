COP15 news center launches website ahead of October conference

Xinhua) 09:20, September 12, 2021

Undated combo photo shows a "Skywalker gibbon" (L), a red-webbed tree frog (R, top) and a kind of wild tree lizard (R, bottom) in Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Gaoligong mountain national nature reserve/Handout via Xinhua)

KUNMING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The news center for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) officially launched its website on Saturday, with content in both Chinese and English, ahead of the COP15 conference in October.

The website (www.cop15news.com) provides information services for Chinese and foreign journalists and netizens, including more than 10 columns on topics such as conference trends and global diversity. It will release dynamic and timely information concerning the conference, with a focus on global media reports.

Participating media outlets can use the website to make online reservations for interviews, venue rentals, equipment rentals and radio and television services.

The COP15 meeting is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. It will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw up a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 meeting is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization.

