Song for COP15: "Mama the Earth" makes its debut, calling for protection of the planet

People's Daily Online) 10:47, September 16, 2021

The music video, entitled "Mama the Earth", made its debut on Sept. 11, 2021. Along with breathtaking scenes and the mellifluous chorus of children, it expresses humanity's deepest love for Mother Earth.

Yang Zhenning (Yang Chen-ning), a world-renowned Chinese physicist, and winner of the 1957 Nobel Prize in Physics as well as academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, translated the original Chinese lyrics into English together with his wife Weng Fan.

"In the world there are many different tongues. With one word in common, it is oh Mama." The song, concise yet still overflowing with passion, calls for making bigger strides to protect this beautiful planet.

