30 days countdown ceremony of COP15 held in Kunming

Xinhua) 13:18, September 12, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2021 shows the 30 days countdown ceremony of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The meeting, which is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11, will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

