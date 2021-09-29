Languages

Archive

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Home>>

COP15 theme song released

(People's Daily App) 08:47, September 29, 2021

"One Earth One Spring," a theme song for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), is released on Tuesday.

 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories