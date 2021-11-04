Home>>
Red-beaked gulls hibernate southward in Kunming
(Ecns.cn) 13:49, November 04, 2021
Tourists and citizens watch and feed the red-beaked gulls at Haigeng Dam in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov.3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Around 40,000 res-beaked gulls will immigrate southward to Kunming from Mongolia and Siberia for hibernation every year.
