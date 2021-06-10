Two Aldabra giant tortoises debut in Kunming

Ecns.cn) 14:45, June 10, 2021

Two Aldabra giant tortoises bask on the lawn at the Yunnan Safari Park in Kunming, Yunnan Province, June 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Two Aldabra giant tortoises officially met with tourists at the Yunnan Safari Park on Wednesday. The Aldabra giant tortoises are herbivorous animals which mainly fed on plant stems, leaves, buds, etc. Each Aldabra giant tortoise eats about 10 kilograms of food every day. The two 25-year-old tortoises at the Yunnan Wildlife Park each weigh more than 100 kilograms.

