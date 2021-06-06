Subsidiary event of COP15 meeting on biodiversity kicks off in China's Kunming

Xinhua) 13:09, June 06, 2021

KUNMING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A subsidiary event of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) kicked off Sunday in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Co-hosted by the Secretariat Office of the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), the two-day event is themed "The business and finance journey to Kunming: We are part of the solution."

It aims to organize the business community and representatives to discuss how enterprises could actively participate in and contribute to biodiversity conservation, as well as provide a strong guarantee for the global realization of biodiversity goals, said Li Yonghong, deputy director of Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center of the MEE.

A high-level dialogue and nine sub-forums on sustainable land use, forest conservation, global marine protection, financing for biodiversity, to name a few, will be held during the event.

China will hold the COP15 from Oct. 11 to 24, the MEE announced in March. The meeting, to be held in Kunming, will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework."

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," the COP15 is the first global conference convened by the United Nations on the topic of ecological civilization.

