Experts investigate biodiversity in Longquan City, Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:34, May 13, 2021

Professor Sun Junwei (L) from China Jiliang University collects plant specimens with assistant Liu Yukun in Longquan City of east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2021. Located in the mountainous area in southwestern Zhejiang Province, Longquan City enjoys a favorable ecological environment and is known for its abundant biodiversity resources in east China. At present, the Nanjing Institute of Environmental Sciences under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment is organizing experts to continuously investigate the biodiversity in Longquan City. It will set up an electronic catalogue of specimens and a database for the species here, so as to lay a foundation for comprehensively improving biodiversity protection. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

