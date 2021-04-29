Languages

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Home>>

Night view of Sandu Fishing Village in Zhejiang

(Xinhua) 09:43, April 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2021 shows the night view of Sandu Fishing Village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories