Night view of Sandu Fishing Village in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:43, April 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2021 shows the night view of Sandu Fishing Village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

