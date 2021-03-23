Farmers in Hangzhou busy harvesting Longjing tea leaves

Xinhua) 16:03, March 23, 2021

Aerial photo shows a tea garden at Meijiawu Village of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 23, 2021. Longjing tea, also known as West Lake Dragon Well tea, is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste and beautiful shape. Farmers in Hangzhou now are busy harvesting Longjing tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (meaning "pre-Qingming") tea, which is made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

