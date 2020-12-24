Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
East China reports COVID-19 reinfection case

(Xinhua)    15:54, December 24, 2020

HANGZHOU, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- A recovered COVID-19 patient in east China's Zhejiang Province was found to have been re-infected with the novel coronavirus, authorities in Lishui City said Thursday.

The patient was confirmed as an imported COVID-19 case in Tianjin on Nov. 2 and was released from the hospital after recovery.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital in Qingtian County for treatment and nucleic acid testing is being conducted among the patient's close contacts. No positive results have been reported so far.

Further epidemiological surveys are underway.

