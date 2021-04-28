Home>>
Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway under construction in Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 11:18, April 28, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows workers of the China Railway 11th Bureau Group participating in the construction of the Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway operating at the continuous beam worksite of the Yuhang super major bridge in Deqing County of east China's Zhejiang Province. The construction of Huzhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway with designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour goes on smoothly now. The line, which connects cities of Huzhou and Hangzhou, both in Zhejiang, is also a key auxiliary project to the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
