Video: We Are China

Free medical service provided to villagers in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:40, April 28, 2021

Government workers and medical professionals inform villagers of the ongoing free-of-charge COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Dongming Village, Donglin Township, Wuxing District, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)