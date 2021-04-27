Languages

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Home>>

High-speed railway upgraded for mega water diversion project in China's Anhui

(Xinhua) 16:07, April 27, 2021

Railway builders work overnight to apply track upgrade of Shanghai-Chengdu high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province, April 27, 2021. Some 1,000 Chinese workers on Monday night managed to upgrade the high-speed railway by installing a new railway junction in less than seven hours, the break time for rail service. The construction, which is a key project of a mega water diversion project taking water from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River, connects a newly-built line with the existing railway line. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories