High-speed railway upgraded for mega water diversion project in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:07, April 27, 2021

Railway builders work overnight to apply track upgrade of Shanghai-Chengdu high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province, April 27, 2021. Some 1,000 Chinese workers on Monday night managed to upgrade the high-speed railway by installing a new railway junction in less than seven hours, the break time for rail service. The construction, which is a key project of a mega water diversion project taking water from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River, connects a newly-built line with the existing railway line. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

