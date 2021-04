Video: We Are China

Blooming jacaranda flowers in Kunming, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 14:53, April 26, 2021

People pose for photos with blooming jacaranda flowers on a road in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

