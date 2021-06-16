Brown-headed gulls enjoy summertime at Pangong Tso Lake in China's Tibet

Ecns.cn) 14:15, June 16, 2021

Brown-headed gulls fly above the Pangong Tso Lake in southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, June 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Ran Wenjuan)

Located at the Ngari Prefecture in Tibet, the Pangong Tso Lake is at an average altitude of 4,242 meters. Its glamorous scenery and abundant natural resources attract birds of diverse species to inhabit there every year.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)