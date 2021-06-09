Namtso in Tibet welcomes tourist season

Ecns.cn) 15:13, June 09, 2021

People visit Namtso Lake in Tibet, June 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Xiaoyuan)

Namtso in Tibet has ushered the peak tourist season in early June as the temperature gradually rises. Namtso, which means "Sky Lake" in Tibetan, is the third largest saltwater lake in China and is 4,718 meters above sea level. It is located in the southeastern part of the Northern Tibet Plateau, the northern foot of Nyainqentangula Mountain.

