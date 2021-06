We Are China

Buddhist monks perform Cham dance at Drigung Monastery in Lhasa, Tibet

Xinhua) 12:49, June 11, 2021

A Buddhist monk performs Cham dance at the Drigung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 9, 2021. Cham dance is a masked and costumed ritual performed by Tibetan Buddhist monks. (Xinhua/Chogo)

