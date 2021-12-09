Forum highlighting digital economy innovation concludes in China's Kunming

Xinhua) 15:10, December 09, 2021

KUNMING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 10+3 Digital Economy Innovation Forum 2021 concluded on Wednesday evening in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with "10+3" referring to the 10 ASEAN countries, along with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

During the one-day forum, more than 300 guests from these 13 nations shared their opinions both online and offline on 5G innovative application and practice, digital infrastructure innovation, digital economy application innovation and other issues around the theme of "Innovation, Achievement and Future."

Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said the digital economy will become a continuous engine of global economic growth, so all countries are taking measures to strengthen their digital transformation.

"We can overcome problems in economic and social fields with the help of digital technology and innovation," said Kasama Kongsmak, deputy director of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency under the Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, adding that Thailand is committed to regional cooperation in the digital economy field, particularly with countries such as China, Japan and the ROK.

An award ceremony for a competition involving 200 projects and cases on digital economy innovation was also held during the forum.

