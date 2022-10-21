Home>>
Black-headed gulls fly to Kunming for warmer weather in winter
(Xinhua) 13:03, October 21, 2022
Citizens feed black-headed gulls by the bank of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 20, 2022. Every year black-headed gulls fly to Kunming for warmer weather in winter. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
