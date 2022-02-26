Birds enjoy cherry blossom in Fuzhou
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows a bird resting on the branch of a blossoming cherry tree in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows a bird flying amid cherry blossoms in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows a bird sucking nectar from a cherry blossom in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows a bird sucking nectar from a cherry blossom in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)
