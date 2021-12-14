Glossy ibis first spotted in China’s Hainan

09:03, December 14, 2021

The undated photo shows glossy ibises, under first-class state protection in China, are spotted at Danzhou Bay in south China's Hainan Province. (China News Service/Chen Zhengping)

Since the start of this year, a variety of birds including spoon-billed sandpiper, eurasian spoonbills, eastern curlew and Chinese penduline tit have been detected in Danzhou Bay. Glossy ibis detected this time is a new record of bird species in Hainan, verified by the local bird record center.

