Enterprises put into operation in Yangpu Bonded Port Area, Hainan

Xinhua) 09:32, December 10, 2021

A worker selects raw stones of amber at a workshop in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. Yangpu Bonded Port Area is located in Yangpu Economic Development Zone of Hainan Free Trade Port, covering an area of around 2.3 square kilometers. At present, a variety of enterprises, such as grain and oil processing, wine sales, shipbuilding and jewelry manufacturing have been put into operation there. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the Yangpu Bonded Port Area Service and Exhibition Hall in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows factory buildings of the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows factory buildings of the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member arranges bottles of wine at a wine trading hall in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member works at a shipbuilding workshop in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member works at a grain and oil processing workshop in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2021 shows an exhibition hall of a jewelry enterprise in the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

