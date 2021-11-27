Home>>
In pics: Hainan Tropical Botanical Garden in Danzhou City
(Xinhua) 11:19, November 27, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the Kigelia africana (sausage tree) in Hainan Tropical Botanical Garden in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan Tropical Botanical Garden, located in Danzhou of south China's Hainan, was founded in 1958 and is now affiliated with Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences. The garden, with over 2,600 kinds of tropical and subtropical plants collected from more than 40 countries and regions, is a treasure house of tropical plant resources including flowers, fruit trees, medicinal plants and economic plants, etc. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
