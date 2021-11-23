Home>>
Expansion project for international airport in Hainan set to be put into operation in December
(People's Daily Online) 13:41, November 23, 2021
|Photo shows the second phase of the expansion project for the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Shi Zhonghua)
The second phase of the expansion project for the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province will be put into operation on Dec. 2, 2021.
The second-phase expansion project is expected to better serve Hainan’s development as a free trade port with a comprehensive modern transportation system, enhance the province’s connectivity with countries along the Belt and Road, and boost tourism on the resort island.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expansion project of south China int'l airport to be operational in December
- Offshore LNG filling station opens for operation in Macun port of Hainan
- Hainan launches cross-border trade platform for medical appliances IP
- China's free trade port unveils opening-up plan
- Farmers busy harvesting green oranges in Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.