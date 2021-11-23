Expansion project for international airport in Hainan set to be put into operation in December

People's Daily Online) 13:41, November 23, 2021

Photo shows the second phase of the expansion project for the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Shi Zhonghua)

The second phase of the expansion project for the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province will be put into operation on Dec. 2, 2021.

The second-phase expansion project is expected to better serve Hainan’s development as a free trade port with a comprehensive modern transportation system, enhance the province’s connectivity with countries along the Belt and Road, and boost tourism on the resort island.

