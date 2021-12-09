Glossy ibis spotted in Panshan, Hainan
A glossy ibis (R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis (C) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis (R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis (L) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis (L) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A glossy ibis (2nd R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expansion project of Meilan International Airport put into operation
- Maiwan water conservancy project in south China’s Hainan achieves successful river closure
- In pics: Hainan Tropical Botanical Garden in Danzhou City
- Expansion project for international airport in Hainan set to be put into operation in December
- Expansion project of south China int'l airport to be operational in December
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.