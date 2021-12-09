Glossy ibis spotted in Panshan, Hainan

Xinhua) 08:37, December 09, 2021

A glossy ibis (R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis (C) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis (R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis (L) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis (L) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A glossy ibis (2nd R) is spotted in Panshan Village of Xinzhou Town, Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 8, 2021. The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top level of state protection. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)