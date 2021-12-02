Home>>
Maiwan water conservancy project in south China’s Hainan achieves successful river closure
|Aerial photo shows the construction site for the Maiwan water conservancy project in south China’s Hainan Province. (Chinanews.com/Luo Yunfei)
The Maiwan water conservancy project in Tunchang county, south China’s Hainan Province achieved a successful closure of the Nandu River on Nov. 30, marking the point at which the project will enter into a phase of dam construction.
Located at the junction of Chengmai county and Tunchang county, the project will be used mainly for irrigation and electricity generation purposes once completed.
