Maiwan water conservancy project in south China’s Hainan achieves successful river closure

People's Daily Online) 09:29, December 02, 2021

Aerial photo shows the construction site for the Maiwan water conservancy project in south China’s Hainan Province. (Chinanews.com/Luo Yunfei)

The Maiwan water conservancy project in Tunchang county, south China’s Hainan Province achieved a successful closure of the Nandu River on Nov. 30, marking the point at which the project will enter into a phase of dam construction.

Located at the junction of Chengmai county and Tunchang county, the project will be used mainly for irrigation and electricity generation purposes once completed.

