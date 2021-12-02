Expansion project of Meilan International Airport put into operation

Xinhua) 17:01, December 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2021 shows a view of the expansion project of Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The expansion project of Meilan International Airport in south China's resort island of Hainan was officially put into operation on Dec. 2. The project consists of a new terminal, a 3,600-meter runway, and ground transport facilities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers check in at Terminal 2 of Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A passenger takes photos of the boarding pass at Terminal 2 of Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

