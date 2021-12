We Are China

One-minute view of Hainan Free Trade Port "model room"

Xinhua) 10:14, December 10, 2021

HAIKOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Covering an area of 2.3 square kilometers, Yangpu Bonded Port Area is located in the Hainan Free Trade Port, south China.

More than 2,400 enterprises had registered in Yangpu Bonded Port Area by the end of November.

Nowadays, a variety of enterprises have been put into operation in the area, including companies engaged in grain and oil processing, wine sales, shipbuilding, and jewelry manufacturing.

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2021 shows the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Yangpu, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)