Birds forage at beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait
(Xinhua) 08:32, February 14, 2022
Birds forage at a beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)
Birds forage at a beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)
Birds forage at a beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)
