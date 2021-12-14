Thousands of water birds roost Songhua River in Jilin

Ecns.cn) 15:34, December 14, 2021

Thousands of water birds are seen roosting at the waterside of Changbai Island on the Songhua River in Jilin city, Northeast China's Jilin province. (China News Service/Cang Yan)

As the nation’s first civilized city of “loving and protecting birds”, Jilin embraces migratory birds heading southward every winter, showing the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

