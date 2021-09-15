Home>>
East China's wetland park becomes paradise of birds and fowls
(Xinhua) 13:55, September 15, 2021
A bird rests at the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 14, 2021. After years of ecological restoration, the Chishan Lake National Wetland Park has become a paradise of birds and fowls. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Photos
