Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China nature reserve sees record number of migratory birds

(Xinhua)    08:51, December 15, 2020

More than 50,000 migratory birds have been spotted at a nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province since September this year, a record-high number.

From September to December every year, huge numbers of migratory birds from northeast China and Inner Mongolia stop over at Hengshui Lake, in their southbound trips.

According to Zhang Yuguang with the reserve's conservation office, Class A and Class B protected animals in China, including the relict gull and red-breasted goose, were spotted for the first time in the reserve.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York