Improved ecology provides better habitats for migratory birds in S China’s Guangxi
|Wild birds flock to Hepu county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for overwintering. (Photo/ Feng Guoqing)
In early winter, tens of thousands of wild birds have flocked to the mangrove forest in Zhenmuan village of Hepu county, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for overwintering. Hepu county has become an ideal habitat for various kinds of migratory birds, including egrets, herons, cattle egrets, avocets, sea gulls, ducks, and so on. They can be seen flying and scavenging for food in droves.
It has been reported that the mangrove forest, located in the mouth of the Nanliu River that flows out into the sea, covers an area of more than 5,000 mu (around 333 hectares). With beautiful scenery, a pleasant environment, and rich food resources, the mangrove forest has become an ideal place for wild birds to seek refuge. Every winter, a large number of migratory birds will come from the north to visit this paradise for wild birds.
Every year when migratory birds migrate south, a large number of migratory birds will come one after another, turning the area into a massive paradise for birds.
