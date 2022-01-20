Chubby birds confuse photographer

Check out these unusual chubby staphida torqueolas in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

An amateur photographer spotted more than 20 of these small birds, which he had never seen before, in Lianhu Park in Shangluo, Shaanxi Province, on Sunday. Experts later identified them, a sign of China's improving environmental conditions.

Staphida torqueolas, or chestnut-necked thrush, usually live in flocks in forests at an altitude between 400 to 2,200 meters, in the south of China, Northeast India and Southeast Asian countries.

