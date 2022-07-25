Home>>
Hornbills prosper in Yunnan
(People's Daily App) 09:50, July 25, 2022
Chinese hornbills decorate the trees of Yingjiang county, Dehong prefecture in Yunnan Province. The rare bird's head has a protruding crown like the horn of a rhino, hence the name.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
