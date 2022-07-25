Hornbills prosper in Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 09:50, July 25, 2022

Chinese hornbills decorate the trees of Yingjiang county, Dehong prefecture in Yunnan Province. The rare bird's head has a protruding crown like the horn of a rhino, hence the name.

