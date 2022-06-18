Measures taken for safety of birds and facilities in NE China

Aerial photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows an artificial nest built for oriental white storks at a nature reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Some 100 nests have been made by oriental white storks, an endangered bird species, on power towers in Qiqihar. To protect both the birds and the power transmission lines, staff of local electric company took various measures such as placing protection boards, building artificial nests and conducting special patrols for the safety of the birds and the facilities. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Electricians carry bird protecting boards to install on power transmission towers in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022. Some 100 nests have been made by oriental white storks, an endangered bird species, on power towers in Qiqihar. To protect both the birds and the power transmission lines, staff of local electric company took various measures such as placing protection boards, building artificial nests and conducting special patrols for the safety of the birds and the facilities. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An oriental white stork rests at its nest on top of a power transmission tower in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2022. Some 100 nests have been made by oriental white storks, an endangered bird species, on power towers in Qiqihar. To protect both the birds and the power transmission lines, staff of local electric company took various measures such as placing protection boards, building artificial nests and conducting special patrols for the safety of the birds and the facilities. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

In this aerial photo taken on June 15, 2022, young chicks of oriental white storks are seen at a nest while electricians are installing bird protecting boards under the nest on top of a power transmission tower in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Some 100 nests have been made by oriental white storks, an endangered bird species, on power towers in Qiqihar. To protect both the birds and the power transmission lines, staff of local electric company took various measures such as placing protection boards, building artificial nests and conducting special patrols for the safety of the birds and the facilities. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

