Christmas opening celebration held in Helsinki, Finland
People participate in the Christmas opening celebration in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
The Christmas opening celebration was held in central Helsinki, Finland on Saturday with a glittering parade, marking the start of the festive season.
Photos
