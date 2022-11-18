“Christmas Garden Berlin” light show kicks off

Xinhua) 09:56, November 18, 2022

A visitor takes photos of light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

The "Christmas Garden Berlin" kicked off at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany on Nov. 16, 2022 and will last until Jan. 15, 2023.

Visitors walk past light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Visitors look at light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Visitors walk past light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2022 shows a light decoration at the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show held at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Visitors look at light decorations during the "Christmas Garden Berlin" light show at the Botanical Garden in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)