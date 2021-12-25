Home>>
People visit Christmas fair in Nicosia, Cyprus
(Xinhua) 10:53, December 25, 2021
People wearing face masks visit a Christmas fair in the old city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A man with a face mask visits a Christmas fair in the old city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A child enjoys a carousel at a Christmas fair in the old city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
People wearing face masks visit a Christmas fair in the old city of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
