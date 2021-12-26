We Are China

Christmas Day celebrated across world

Xinhua) 14:16, December 26, 2021

A girl poses for a photo with a light installation at a Christmas market in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

People take a selfie at a Christmas market in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

Light installations are seen at a Christmas market in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A girl poses for a photo in front of a Christmas tree in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

People take selfie with Christmas decorations on a building in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man takes photos of a Christmas-themed shopwindow in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People take photos in front of a building with Christmas decorations in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People gather around a Christmas tree in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People take part in the candle march on the Christmas Day in Beit Sahour near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Dec. 25, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

