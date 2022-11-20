Vegetable farmers across China busy with harvest to ensure supply in winter

Xinhua) 09:34, November 20, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows villagers harvesting spinach in Wujiatun Village of Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province. Vegetable farmers across China are busy harvesting vegetables to ensure supply in winter. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest Chinese cabbages in Wangjiapanzi Village, Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 19, 2022. Vegetable farmers across China are busy harvesting vegetables to ensure supply in winter. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2022 shows villagers harvesting white radishes at a vegetable base of Shahe Village of Qingshen County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Vegetable farmers across China are busy harvesting vegetables to ensure supply in winter. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest spinach at a family farm in Gaomi, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 18, 2022. Vegetable farmers across China are busy harvesting vegetables to ensure supply in winter. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

