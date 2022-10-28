Aquatic products harvested in Xiapu County, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:27, October 28, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows the seaborne farms for oysters in the morning in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

People take photos of the sunrise scenery by the seaside of Huazhu Village in Sansha Township, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 26, 2022. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows fishers harvesting laver in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Fishermen approach the seaborne farms for oysters on boat in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2022 shows fishermen harvesting oysters in a seaborne farm in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows fishers heading back home at sunset in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea area of Xiapu County has entered the peak season of autumn harvest. Boats travel through vast aquaculture area, harvesting aquatic products such as laver and oysters, from sunrise to sunset. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)