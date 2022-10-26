Chilies enter peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County, north China

Xinhua) 08:33, October 26, 2022

A villager harvests chilies in the fields in Dongfanghong Village of Dongfeng Township, Kailu County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2022. Chilies have entered the peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows chilies and corns in a villager's yard in Dongfanghong Village of Dongfeng Township, Kailu County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies have entered the peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows machineries piling chilies up in Dongfeng Township of Kailu County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies have entered the peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows villagers harvesting chilies in the fields in Dongfanghong Village of Dongfeng Township, Kailu County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies have entered the peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows staff members processing chilies in Dongfanghong Village of Dongfeng Township, Kailu County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Chilies have entered the peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County. Currently, Kailu has around 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of chili cultivation area. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

