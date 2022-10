We Are China

Cranberries harvested in Richmond, Canada

Xinhua) 10:43, October 25, 2022

Workers harvest cranberries with specialized machines at a cranberry field in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A worker harvests cranberries with a specialized machine at a cranberry field in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

