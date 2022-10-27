Home>>
Paddy rice harvested in Jiande, China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 09:32, October 27, 2022
A farmer loads newly harvested paddy rice into a motor tricycle at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A farmer checks the maturity of paddy rice in his fields at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of the paddy fields at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
