Paddy rice harvested in Jiande, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:32, October 27, 2022

A farmer loads newly harvested paddy rice into a motor tricycle at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A farmer checks the maturity of paddy rice in his fields at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows a view of the paddy fields at Sandu Town in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

