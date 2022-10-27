Soybean harvested in Suihua, NE China's Heilongjiang
Staff members pack newly harvested soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows newly harvested soybeans being loaded into a railway container at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A staff member performs quality testing on newly harvested soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members sample newly harvested soybeans for quality testing at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows some trucks loaded with newly harvested soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Newly harvested soybeans are loaded into a railway container at a grain trading company in Suihua of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Heilongjiang, a significant grain-producing province in China, has recorded a bountiful soybean harvest recently. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
