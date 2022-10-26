Rice paddy art celebrating harvests goes viral on short-video platform

(People's Daily App) 14:48, October 26, 2022

Rice paddy art recording the spectacular landscape of the harvest season in China and reflecting farmers' simplicity and romance have gone viral on Kuaishou, a Chinese leading short-video platform.

Layered with different colors, these art pieces spread vivid patterns across the vast fields, representing the harmony between nature and farmers.

