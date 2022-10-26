Home>>
Rice paddy art celebrating harvests goes viral on short-video platform
(People's Daily App) 14:48, October 26, 2022
Rice paddy art recording the spectacular landscape of the harvest season in China and reflecting farmers' simplicity and romance have gone viral on Kuaishou, a Chinese leading short-video platform.
Layered with different colors, these art pieces spread vivid patterns across the vast fields, representing the harmony between nature and farmers.
(Compiled by Wu Yimeng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chilies enter peak season of harvesting and sales in Kailu County, north China
- Cranberries harvested in Richmond, Canada
- Fishers harvest laver in Xiapu, SE China's Fujian
- View of autumn harvest in Bei'an, northeast China
- Paddy rice harvested in NE China's Liaoning
- Farmers embrace harvest in Shenyang, NE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.