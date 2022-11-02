Autumn harvest in China's largest grain producing province ends

Xinhua) 09:07, November 02, 2022

HARBIN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The autumn harvest in China's largest grain-producing province of Heilongjiang has ended, the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs said Tuesday.

The department said that by 5 p.m. Monday, the province had secured harvesting 99.9 percent of crops, except for some corn fields for winter harvest.

The annual grain output of Heilongjiang, known as China's "grain barn," has ranked first in the country for 12 consecutive years. In 2021, the province produced about 78.68 billion kg of grains.

This year, Heilongjiang's grain sown area remains stable at over 14.5 million hectares.

