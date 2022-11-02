Home>>
"Pomegranate week" event showcases harvested pomegranates in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia
(Xinhua) 13:14, November 02, 2022
A woman visits a "pomegranate week" event showcasing harvested pomegranates and food made from pomegranates in Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunis, Tunisia on Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
People look at pomegranates during a "pomegranate week" event showcasing harvested pomegranates and food made from pomegranates in Sidi Bou Said, north of Tunis, Tunisia on Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
